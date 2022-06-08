Sender Co & Partners Inc. Takes Position in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 108,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLU. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 66.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLU traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.68. 9,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,090. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09.

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 35.61% and a negative net margin of 436,406.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLU. Zacks Investment Research raised BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.90.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

