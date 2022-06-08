Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Trading 4.7% Higher

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHSGet Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.12. 132,208 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 98,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Senmiao Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHSGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Senmiao Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide online ride-hailing services.

