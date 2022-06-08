Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Trading 4.7% Higher

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.12. 132,208 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 98,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Senmiao Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Senmiao Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide online ride-hailing services.

