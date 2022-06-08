ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.88 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) will report sales of $118.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.00 million and the lowest is $118.75 million. ServisFirst Bancshares reported sales of $104.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year sales of $483.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $482.23 million to $485.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $549.05 million, with estimates ranging from $546.79 million to $551.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 1,454 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $119,417.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 448,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,797,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $88,000. 62.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFBS traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.32 and a 200-day moving average of $84.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.05. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $63.28 and a one year high of $97.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

