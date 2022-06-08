Sessa Capital IM L.P. Increases Holdings in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,895,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700,409 shares during the quarter. Provention Bio accounts for about 1.6% of Sessa Capital IM L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sessa Capital IM L.P. owned about 9.30% of Provention Bio worth $33,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.57. 10,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,072. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $292.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.75.

Provention Bio ( NASDAQ:PRVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

