Settian Capital LP Acquires New Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Settian Capital LP acquired a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000. TransUnion accounts for 3.1% of Settian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 314,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,323,000 after buying an additional 78,695 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,294,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.51. 7,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,399. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $79.02 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.95.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

