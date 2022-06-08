Settian Capital LP Buys Shares of 2,800 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Settian Capital LP bought a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,413 shares during the last quarter. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $143,263,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $138,559,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Match Group by 76.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,298,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,873,000 after purchasing an additional 997,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $103,617,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTCH traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,198. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.74. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.87 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTCH. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.89.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

