Settian Capital LP Takes $640,000 Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Settian Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. APA makes up approximately 0.6% of Settian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,168,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in APA by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 17,338 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in APA by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 239,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 128,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in APA by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 743,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,984,000 after purchasing an additional 204,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.97.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.05. The company had a trading volume of 90,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,427,617. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 4.12. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $51.92.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

