Settian Capital LP Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Settian Capital LP purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,650 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,000. Intuit comprises 5.9% of Settian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $181,491,000. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in Intuit by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,611,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $5,832,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $416.56. 7,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,182. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.26. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $117.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.84%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $558.84.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

