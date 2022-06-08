Seven Post Investment Office LP Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,324 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,021,000 after purchasing an additional 133,352 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 79,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.65.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.17. The stock had a trading volume of 137,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,894,464. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.94 billion, a PE ratio of 74.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

