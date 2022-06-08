Seven Post Investment Office LP Sells 489 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Seven Post Investment Office LP reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

VIG stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.78. The stock had a trading volume of 21,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,546. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.64. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $142.68 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

