Shannon River Fund Management LLC Sells 24,720 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,644,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,720 shares during the period. Dynatrace accounts for approximately 10.1% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Shannon River Fund Management LLC owned 0.58% of Dynatrace worth $99,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $237,388.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,367,402.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

NYSE:DT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.53. 6,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,309,002. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

