Shay Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVST. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 69.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Envista in the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Get Envista alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVST traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.75. 2,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.37.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.30 million. Envista had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

NVST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $544,393.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $244,243.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,755.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,581 shares of company stock worth $6,410,182 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Envista (Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.