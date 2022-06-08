Shay Capital LLC Buys 10,523 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 4,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 184.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin bought 35,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $998,624.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.00. 24,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.22 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average is $28.57.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

BMBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

