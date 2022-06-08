Shay Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,477 QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 490.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,872,000 after buying an additional 233,064 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

QDEL stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.79. 7,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,233. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $88.05 and a twelve month high of $180.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.29.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $2.36. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 56.46% and a net margin of 43.26%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QDEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded QuidelOrtho from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised QuidelOrtho from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

In other QuidelOrtho news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of QuidelOrtho stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $173,224.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

