Shay Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Shay Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 60.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 28.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 172.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 601,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,121,000 after buying an additional 27,210 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 89,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $19,999,824.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,546,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,697.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of Enstar Group stock traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.27. The company had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,711. Enstar Group Limited has a 12-month low of $219.00 and a 12-month high of $286.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.00.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

