Shay Capital LLC Has $869,000 Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Shay Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 716.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

SYNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.85.

In other news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYNA traded down $2.40 on Wednesday, hitting $147.52. 2,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.58 and its 200 day moving average is $211.24. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $130.34 and a 52 week high of $299.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.07). Synaptics had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synaptics (Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.