Shay Capital LLC Purchases 8,919 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 101.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 317.8% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

NYSE:DELL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.95. 19,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,147,646. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 85.27% and a net margin of 5.29%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $3,696,402.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029 in the last three months. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

