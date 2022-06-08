Shay Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Shay Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,995. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $47.27 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $727.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, Director Robert F. Mccadden purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.88 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust (Get Rating)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.