Shay Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 1,171.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,664 shares during the quarter. CNH Industrial makes up about 0.6% of Shay Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 189,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNHI stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 44,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,365. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.67.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

CNHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

