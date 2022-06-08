Shay Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD)

Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,606 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC owned approximately 0.95% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,659. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the causes of disease. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines; and to delay aging and increase longevity, as well as treat autoimmune diseases and COVID-19-associated depression.

