Shay Capital LLC Sells 8,028 Shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Shay Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,028 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Identiv worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVE. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,158,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Identiv by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 125,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 113,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Identiv by 612.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 37,084 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Identiv by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 32,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,696. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.89 million, a P/E ratio of 669.50 and a beta of 1.71. Identiv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Identiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Identiv in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Identiv from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

In related news, CFO Justin Scarpulla bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 3,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,786.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,594,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,479,594. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 212,078 shares of company stock worth $2,682,056 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

