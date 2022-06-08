Shellback Capital LP Boosts Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Shellback Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 59,502 shares during the period. EnerSys makes up 2.5% of Shellback Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Shellback Capital LP owned about 1.32% of EnerSys worth $43,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENS. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 466.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 108,434 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 474,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 38,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENS traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $69.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,987. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.73. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $59.92 and a 1 year high of $100.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 20.90%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

