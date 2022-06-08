Shellback Capital LP Grows Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Shellback Capital LP increased its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 94,012 shares during the quarter. Copa comprises 1.8% of Shellback Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Shellback Capital LP owned about 0.88% of Copa worth $30,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copa by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Copa in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays raised Copa from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

Copa stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.10. 2,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.42. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $64.12 and a 12-month high of $97.63.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Copa had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

