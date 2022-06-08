Shellback Capital LP Has $34.26 Million Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Shellback Capital LP cut its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 280,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Meritage Homes comprises about 2.0% of Shellback Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Shellback Capital LP owned approximately 0.75% of Meritage Homes worth $34,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Meritage Homes by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTH. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Meritage Homes stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,547. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $75.54 and a 1-year high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.70. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 27.52 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

