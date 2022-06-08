Shellback Capital LP Increases Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Shellback Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,476 shares during the period. Winnebago Industries comprises approximately 1.5% of Shellback Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Shellback Capital LP owned approximately 1.05% of Winnebago Industries worth $26,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,075,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,494,000 after buying an additional 31,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 888,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,563,000 after purchasing an additional 397,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,641,000 after purchasing an additional 39,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 379,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,426,000 after purchasing an additional 277,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Winnebago Industries stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day moving average of $62.17.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

