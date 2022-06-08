Shellback Capital LP Increases Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Shellback Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 242.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. Shellback Capital LP owned 0.14% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $13,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $80.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,689,126. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.91.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.89.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $290,671.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 23,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $2,643,617.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,086 shares of company stock valued at $20,312,486. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

