Shellback Capital LP Makes New $2.16 Million Investment in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 94,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 23,971 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.11. 143,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,158,048. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,910.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 522,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,613,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 537,764 shares of company stock valued at $20,612,021 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $54.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. MKM Partners cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.37.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.