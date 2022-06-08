Shellback Capital LP Makes New Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DASH stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.83. 50,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,761,368. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.82. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.60 and a 1 year high of $257.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 1.03.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.24.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $851,456.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,634,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $9,613,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,548 shares of company stock worth $36,818,066 over the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DoorDash (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.