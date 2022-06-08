Shellback Capital LP Makes New Investment in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 30,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.
Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.48%.
Penske Automotive Group Profile (Get Rating)
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
