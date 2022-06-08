Shellback Capital LP Purchases 25,000 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Shellback Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP owned 0.16% of PVH worth $11,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in PVH by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.56.

PVH stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.67. 12,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,619. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $60.35 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

