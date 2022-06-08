Shellback Capital LP Reduces Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Shellback Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,798 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment comprises 3.7% of Shellback Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Shellback Capital LP owned 0.32% of Caesars Entertainment worth $63,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,105,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,440,000 after purchasing an additional 50,451 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,824,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,215,000 after buying an additional 398,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,688,000 after buying an additional 1,423,925 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CZR stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.64. 27,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,259,556. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.86. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CZR. Bank of America decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.87.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

