Shellback Capital LP Takes Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,846,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Roku by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,487,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 94,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock traded up $9.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.16. 355,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,344,745. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.73 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.03 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.63.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.27.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

