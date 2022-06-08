Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Acquires 1,058 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.9% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $16,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after acquiring an additional 366,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,072,000 after purchasing an additional 650,759 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $528,021,000. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,782,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,213,000 after purchasing an additional 137,399 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,302,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,595,000 after purchasing an additional 206,150 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $226.47. 2,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,859. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.61. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $199.13 and a 12 month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.