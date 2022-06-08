Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Buys 105 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

IBB traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.04. The stock had a trading volume of 31,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,063. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.13 and a 200 day moving average of $131.68. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $105.39 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

