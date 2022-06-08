Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,970,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,563,000 after purchasing an additional 190,768 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,146.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 773,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,667,000 after purchasing an additional 766,864 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.82. 376,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,245,148. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $155.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

