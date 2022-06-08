Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $20.49 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,593 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $20,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of SRLN stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $43.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,973. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.82.

