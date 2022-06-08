Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.6% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.51. 31,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,070,222. The company has a market cap of $297.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.92. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $217.00 and a 1 year high of $324.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $63,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,833,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,888,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,298,800 shares of company stock valued at $384,486,060 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.47.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

