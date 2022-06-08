Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $247,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $414,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 142.5% in the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 42,576 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

MRK traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $90.31. 105,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,826,552. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.56. The firm has a market cap of $228.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

