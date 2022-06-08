Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Purchases 279 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $246.38. 25,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,253. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.14 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.19 and its 200-day moving average is $280.84.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.