Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,532 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,996,000 after acquiring an additional 212,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,730,000 after acquiring an additional 456,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,543,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $5.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $450.44. The company had a trading volume of 11,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $119.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $446.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.89.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.