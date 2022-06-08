Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Sells 515 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,209 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.52. 1,141,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,069,612. The company has a market cap of $169.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $58.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average of $48.23.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

