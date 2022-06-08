SHIELD 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $95,629.27 and approximately $2.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,070.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,816.93 or 0.05847801 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000261 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00017162 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.91 or 0.00205704 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.19 or 0.00583167 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.04 or 0.00608433 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00069601 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004226 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

