Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.22

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.22 and traded as low as $34.89. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $35.05, with a volume of 89,470 shares traded.

SHECY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. It offers PVC for use in PVC pipes, plastic greenhouses, electric wire coating materials, PVC-framed windows, and siding materials; caustic soda for use in alumina, paper and pulp, cathode materials, and super-absorbent polymers; and sodium hypochlorite.

