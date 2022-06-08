Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,677,000 after purchasing an additional 420,303 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 559,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,060,000 after purchasing an additional 145,850 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 530,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,743,000 after purchasing an additional 33,433 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $60.13 on Wednesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $128.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day moving average of $89.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

Several analysts have commented on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 28,337 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $2,605,303.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,938,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,584,317. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $25,811.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,301.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,294 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,748 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

