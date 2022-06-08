Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Trading Down 3.6%

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.98 and last traded at $12.01. Approximately 21,407 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,154,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBSW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.90 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.4936 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 388.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after buying an additional 930,399 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,826,000 after buying an additional 866,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after buying an additional 771,289 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,827,000 after buying an additional 552,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,167,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,441,000 after buying an additional 512,967 shares during the period. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

