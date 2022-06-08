Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Shares Acquired by Sofinnova Investments Inc.

Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned 1.41% of Sierra Oncology worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRRA. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sierra Oncology by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,313,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 295,339 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William D. Turner sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $127,968.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $70,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $201,957. 44.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sierra Oncology stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,253. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.27 and a current ratio of 21.27. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $55.17.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright lowered Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Lifesci Capital lowered Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

