Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.06.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
Sierra Wireless stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 58,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.17 million, a P/E ratio of -12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average is $17.40. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.
Sierra Wireless Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.
