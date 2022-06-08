SigFig Wealth Management LLC Buys 13,563 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,563 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.76. 4,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,104. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $24.39.

