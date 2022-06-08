SigFig Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,128,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 341,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 79,767 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 15,534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ USXF traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.81. The company had a trading volume of 38,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,538. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $29.98 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average is $35.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

