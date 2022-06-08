SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $11.58 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Yale University acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $453,589,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after buying an additional 7,282,575 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,936,000 after buying an additional 5,362,274 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,806,000 after buying an additional 3,907,353 shares during the period. Finally, VPR Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,453,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $44.04. The stock had a trading volume of 251,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,065,889. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average of $46.90. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

